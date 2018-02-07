Rodney Hood Believes He Will Be Traded

Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood has been made available ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, with several teams, including the Thunder, Bulls, and Pistons, expressing interest.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the 25-year-old Hood, whose role has fluctuated throughout the season, is “very open to a change of scenery” and expects to be dealt soon:

“It’s been tough for me, it has been, but at the same time, my obligation is to have a job,” Hood told Yahoo Sports. “For my family, for my loved ones, my priority is to have a job and perform. I’ve had great times in Utah, but regardless of where I’m playing, whether it’s there or somewhere else, I’m going to stay professional. I’m going to stick with it… My gut feeling is that I won’t be here by the deadline. I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I’ve felt isolated the past month and I would not be surprised if I was moved.

Hood is averaging a career-high 16.8 points in 27.9 minutes per game. He will enter restricted free agency this summer.

