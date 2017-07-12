Ron Baker announced he would be returning to the New York Knicks on the first day of free agency:

Excited to be returning to the #Knicks next season! S/O all my family & friends! #Love — Ron Baker (@RonBaker31) July 1, 2017

The details of his deal were just recently reported by Adrian Wojnarowski:

Restricted free agent Ron Baker’s deal to stay with the Knicks: Two-years, $8.9M, including a player option, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2017

According to Ian Begley of ESPN, the Baker contract leaves the Knicks with little money for other free agents:

From earlier: NYK & Baker agree to a 2-yr., $8.9M deal, per @wojespn, leaving the Knicks little money, at the moment, to spend on other FAs: https://t.co/cISkX0Wl7N — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 12, 2017

