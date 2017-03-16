Stephen Curry recently said that James Harden should win the MVP award this season, and Russell Westbrook was asked about it.
Westbrook’s response, naturally, was a classic.
Earlier this week Steph Curry said James Harden should win the MVP over Russell Westbrook. Today RW responds: "who's he?" pic.twitter.com/kqeiWJiMrC
— Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) March 16, 2017
Never, ever change, Russ.
Thunder bigs Enes Kanter and Steven Adams put out a funny video in support of their teammate’s MVP campaign.
Our leader, our hero, King of the Prairie, Russ!! #MVP #MVP #MVP pic.twitter.com/46Fbe6ZlG8
— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) March 16, 2017
