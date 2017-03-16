Stephen Curry recently said that James Harden should win the MVP award this season, and Russell Westbrook was asked about it.

Westbrook’s response, naturally, was a classic.

Earlier this week Steph Curry said James Harden should win the MVP over Russell Westbrook. Today RW responds: "who's he?" pic.twitter.com/kqeiWJiMrC — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) March 16, 2017

Never, ever change, Russ.

Thunder bigs Enes Kanter and Steven Adams put out a funny video in support of their teammate’s MVP campaign.

