Scott Brooks: Anthony Davis Will Be ‘In The Conversation’ Of All-Time Greats

Wizards coach Scott Brooks thinks that Anthony Davis is “going to be in the conversation” of the greatest players of all time.

On Wednesday, Brooks said Davis will be discussed as one of the “great ones” in NBA history (starting at 2:10):

Scott Brooks gives an injury update on Otto Porter and John Wall, and discusses Friday's matchup with AD and the Pelicans #WizPelicans pic.twitter.com/zpV28ToqUy — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 7, 2018

“Anthony Davis, MVP type of player. He’s going to be in the conversation of all the great ones in the League. “He can do it on both ends of the floor, and he makes big plays for his team. He has really expanded his game where he can shoot threes now.”

