Shaq: Penny And I ‘Definitely Would Have Gotten’ NBA Title If We Stayed Together

Shaquille O’Neal‘s NBA career began in Orlando, where the Hall of Fame center teamed up with superstar guard Penny Hardaway.

The talented duo managed to reach one Finals together (in 1995), but O’Neal decided it was time to move on after just four seasons. He joined the Lakers in 1996.

But what if Shaq had never left? The big man told CBS Sports’ Reid Forgrave that he and Penny definitely would have won at least one championship:

“All I was thinking was [we were] the new Magic and the new Kareem. When we played together it was awesome. He was Kobe before Kobe. So I think if we had stayed together we definitely would have gotten one. Maybe two.”

