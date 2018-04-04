Shaq on Hassan Whiteside: ‘He Needs To Understand Strategy’

by April 04, 2018
shaquille o'neal hassan whiteside

Shaquille O’Neal has some advice for Hassan Whiteside, who went on an expletive-filled rant after sitting out the final 20 minutes of Miami’s 110-109 OT loss to Brooklyn on Saturday.

In a story by the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson, Shaq said that Whiteside needs to “understand strategy.” ”

“Playoff time, when the game slows down, they’re going to need you, big man,” Shaq said.

“[Whiteside] has a legitimate beef. He really does. He made the comments hey, there’s lot of teams that want a center. He is correct.

“But he needs to understand strategy. If I was him, I would say OK I’m going to [let] coach do what he do, but I’m going to get a rest. Because playoff time when the game slows down, they’re going to need you, big man. Don’t let all that stuff [bother you].

“I know as a player we want to play all the games. But I didn’t win championships until I had 15, 20 games off.”

Hassan Whiteside Regrets ‘Bulls**t’ Lineup Comments

 
