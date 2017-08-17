As the NBA becomes increasingly perimeter-oriented, Shaquille O’Neal‘s son, Shareef, thinks that his father would be “even more [dominant]” in today’s game.

Shareef, an Arizona commit, believes his father would feast with greater spacing on floor.

If my dad was in his prime playing in the league now 👀👀👀 I think he would be even more dominate than he was back then — Shareef O'Neal (@SSJreef) August 17, 2017

“If my dad was in his prime playing in the league now [eyeballs emojis] “I think he would be even more dominate than he was back then.”

Would Shaq be more or less dominant in today’s NBA? The same? Let us know in the comments.

