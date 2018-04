The Spurs announced that assistant Ettore Messina will coach Game 4 against the Warriors on Sunday in place of Gregg Popovich, whose wife Erin passed away earlier this week.

Spurs announce Ettore Messina will coach again tomorrow in place of Gregg Popovich. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) April 21, 2018

Messina also coached Game 3 – a 110-97 loss – on Thursday.

Golden State leads the series 3-0.

RELATED

Report: One NBA Executive Believes Kawhi Leonard ‘Wants To Go To L.A.’