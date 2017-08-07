Pistons forward Stanley Johnson dropped 86 points in the OVO Bounce championship game on Friday.
Footage from the game is limited, but here’s a clip of Johnson, 21, bullying his way to the rim for his 80th point.
@iAmSJ 80th point for a old fashioned 3pt play in regulation @SLAMonline @Ballislife against other leaguers #OVOBOUNCE pic.twitter.com/OVGEkbCDHm
— Charlie Max Torres (@bucketsworth) August 5, 2017
According to Ballislife, Johnson dropped 16 of his 86 points during a 20-second span in the fourth quarter.
After Johnson’s ridiculous display, plenty of NBA players weighed in on his performance.
@iAmSJ 86?!? 😳🤔🙄💭😏
— Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) August 5, 2017
This dude Stanley just dropped 86 🤒 #ovobounce
— Josh Richardson (@J_Rich1) August 5, 2017
86 is 86 i dont care if you playing against toddlers haha stan went crazyy #OVOBOUNCE
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 5, 2017
Stanley Johnson 86pts tonight
— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) August 5, 2017
86pts? Sheesh @iAmSJ
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 5, 2017
@iAmSJ ICU puttin on a show 🤘🏽🤘🏽
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 5, 2017
Image via @ovobounce
