Pistons forward Stanley Johnson dropped 86 points in the OVO Bounce championship game on Friday.

Footage from the game is limited, but here’s a clip of Johnson, 21, bullying his way to the rim for his 80th point.

According to Ballislife, Johnson dropped 16 of his 86 points during a 20-second span in the fourth quarter.

After Johnson’s ridiculous display, plenty of NBA players weighed in on his performance.

This dude Stanley just dropped 86 🤒 #ovobounce — Josh Richardson (@J_Rich1) August 5, 2017

86 is 86 i dont care if you playing against toddlers haha stan went crazyy #OVOBOUNCE — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 5, 2017

Stanley Johnson 86pts tonight — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) August 5, 2017

@iAmSJ ICU puttin on a show 🤘🏽🤘🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 5, 2017

RELATED:

Respect The Game Episode 46: Stanley Johnson

Image via @ovobounce