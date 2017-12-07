Stepping up in Stephen Curry‘s absence, Kevin Durant recorded a 35-point triple-double to lead the Warriors to 101-87 win in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Afterward, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he saw “a different bounce” in KD’s step as he took over the game.

Steve Kerr on KD's vibe tonight pic.twitter.com/Dql6FUxy40 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 7, 2017

How did you see Kevin approach the leadership role tonight? Kerr: “It wasn’t so much vocal leadership. It was, ‘I got this’ type thing. Just the way he carried himself. “Clearly the best player on the floor, the dominant player on the floor. And I think what he showed was—without Steph in particular—KD almost had a different bounce to his step. “Like, ‘I got it. This one’s mine.’ And he was brilliant.

