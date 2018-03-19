Steven Adams on Ibaka Groin Kick: ‘Serge Is Not The Most Coordinated Guy’

by March 19, 2018
585
steven adams serge ibaka

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka accidentally kneed his former Thunder teammate Steven Adams in the groin during Sunday’s game in Toronto.

After the game—a 132-125 Thunder win—Adams joked that Ibaka “is not the most coordinated guy.”

“You have to try to be legal, verticality, so you have to face them. Unfortunately, Serge is not the most coordinated guy.

So he ended up, yeah, old mate. What a dick.”

RELATED:
Steven Adams Calls Hip Injury ‘Australopithecus Afarensis’

 
