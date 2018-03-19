Steven Adams on Ibaka Groin Kick: ‘Serge Is Not The Most Coordinated Guy’

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka accidentally kneed his former Thunder teammate Steven Adams in the groin during Sunday’s game in Toronto.

Haven’t had a Steven Adams groin shot in a while. Adams to the locker room after the contact from Serge. Was joking with Ibaka after the hit: pic.twitter.com/Q8LXSysrD8 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) March 18, 2018

After the game—a 132-125 Thunder win—Adams joked that Ibaka “is not the most coordinated guy.”

Steven Adams on his former teammate, Serge Ibaka, accidentally kneeing him in the groin: “Unfortunately, Serge is not the most coordinated guy. So he ended up, yeah, old mate. What a d***” pic.twitter.com/oS5DIF2XZj — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 18, 2018

“You have to try to be legal, verticality, so you have to face them. Unfortunately, Serge is not the most coordinated guy. So he ended up, yeah, old mate. What a dick.”

