A little bit more than an hour after Eric Bledsoe used Twitter to voice his current displeasure, the Suns have fired Earl Watson, according to ESPN.

Phoenix coach Earl Watson has been fired, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017

Watson was named interim head coach after Jeff Hornacek was let go, back in February 2016. He secured the job full time for 2016-17 season, but the Suns were 24-58 and have started this season 0-3, giving up an average of nearly 129 points per game.

Bledsoe, Watson’s best player, Tweeted this afternoon, an apparent reference to the state of the team.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

Watson played 13 years in the NBA, averaging 6 points and 4 assists in 878 career games. He had a 33-85 record as the Suns’ head coach.