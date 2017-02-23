The Raptors weren’t done after making a move for Serge Ibaka last week. Shortly before the deadline, Toronto flipped big man Jared Sullinger and two future second-round picks for Suns defensive specialist PJ Tucker, according to Woj:
The Phoenix Suns are trading PJ Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, league source tells @TheVertical.
Sources: Toronto is sending Jared Sullinger and two future second-round picks to Phoenix for PJ Tucker.
Sources: Toronto is sending Phoenix its 2017 and 2018 second-round picks in the Tucker trade.
The Raptors went 3-5 heading into the break and slipped to fourth in the East. They currently sit seven games back of the Cavs.
