Suns Trade PJ Tucker to Raptors For Jared Sullinger and Two Future Second-Round Picks

The Raptors weren’t done after making a move for Serge Ibaka last week. Shortly before the deadline, Toronto flipped big man Jared Sullinger and two future second-round picks for Suns defensive specialist PJ Tucker, according to Woj:

The Raptors went 3-5 heading into the break and slipped to fourth in the East. They currently sit seven games back of the Cavs.

