According to Shams Charania of The Vertical and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, free agent Thabo Sefolosha has agreed to join the Utah Jazz on a two-year, $10.5 million contract:
Free agent Thabo Sefolosha has agreed to a two-year, $10.5M deal with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell The Vertical.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2017
The Jazz has agreed to deal with Thabo Sefolosha, league source tells ESPN
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017
Sefolosha averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.
Thoughts on the signing?
