According to Shams Charania of The Vertical and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, free agent Thabo Sefolosha has agreed to join the Utah Jazz on a two-year, $10.5 million contract:

Free agent Thabo Sefolosha has agreed to a two-year, $10.5M deal with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2017

The Jazz has agreed to deal with Thabo Sefolosha, league source tells ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

Sefolosha averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.

Thoughts on the signing?

Related

Thabo Sefolosha’s Best Nike Air Max 90s

Report: Thabo Sefolosha Wins $4 Million Settlement vs NYPD