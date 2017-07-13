According to Shams Charania of The Vertical and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, free agent Thabo Sefolosha has agreed to join the Utah Jazz on a two-year, $10.5 million contract:

Sefolosha averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.

Thoughts on the signing?

