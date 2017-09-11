Tim Duncan is seeking the public’s aid in the wake of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Duncan is giving $250,000, and will match donations of up to $1 million for the relief efforts.

Tim Duncan is asking for your help for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands to steadily rebuild their lives: https://t.co/AnVho3mnq6 pic.twitter.com/o3eogGduBa — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 10, 2017

Duncan will head to St. Croix—where he was born and grew up—with a plane full of supplies as soon as the weather permits.

Per The Players’ Tribune: