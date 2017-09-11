Tim Duncan is seeking the public’s aid in the wake of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Duncan is giving $250,000, and will match donations of up to $1 million for the relief efforts.
Tim Duncan is asking for your help for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands to steadily rebuild their lives: https://t.co/AnVho3mnq6 pic.twitter.com/o3eogGduBa
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 10, 2017
Duncan will head to St. Croix—where he was born and grew up—with a plane full of supplies as soon as the weather permits.
Per The Players’ Tribune:
“Right now as I type this, the U.S. Virgin Islands — the place where I was born and where I grew up — has been badly damaged by Hurricane Irma. The people there, many of whom are old friends of mine, are suffering. Weather reports say that another Category 5 storm, Hurricane Jose, is close behind. No one knows what the place will look like when the rain stops.
“Now time is of the essence.
“I’m donating $250,000 immediately — tonight — to the storm relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands. And going forward, I pledge to match your donations up to the first $1 million. That’s where you come in: You can go here to make a donation. I’ve included more information at the end of this article, too.
“I know not everyone can give, and that’s O.K. — after all, a lot of you just got done giving financial support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and the fires on the West Coast. But if you’re able, here’s what I can promise: Every dollar donated will go directly to relief efforts on the ground. Starting as soon as the weather permits, I’ll be chartering an airplane full of supplies from San Antonio to St. Croix, the biggest town in the Virgin Islands. And I’m already busy putting together a team — some from the Virgin Islands and some who will fly in from elsewhere — to help manage the relief effort.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus