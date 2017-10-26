The New York Knicks are just one two winless squads in the NBA, and according to Tim Hardaway Jr, the players don’t seem to have a good grasp of their plays.

Winless Knicks see the problem and it is them https://t.co/g5dHM8dxSW via @northjersey — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) October 25, 2017

Courtney Lee echoed his teammate’s comments about the Knicks not knowing what they’re doing on the court.

Hardaway Jr has shot an atrocious 24 percent from the field in his first three outings with New York.

Per The Record: