The Minnesota Timberwolves’ offer to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving reportedly did not include Andrew Wiggins.

According to ESPN’s Darren Wolfson, the Cavs would want Wiggins “and more” from Minnesota.

Not Wiggins, and it'll take him and more. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 1, 2017

Word is they want more than Aldrich to make the $$ work. They want something of substance in addition to Wiggins. No trade w/ MN is close. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 1, 2017

