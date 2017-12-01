While Carmelo Anthony continues to insist the Thunder don’t need a lineup change, Tracy McGrady thinks Melo should “strongly consider” coming off the bench.

While guesting on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday, T-Mac pointed out how Dwyane Wade coming off the bench helped turn things around in Cleveland (starting at 0:42):

“Fifteen years still in the League, and I think the way his career went—I think you have to strongly consider [coming off the bench]. “Because you are on a great, contending team for a championship.” […] “If a 3-time champion, Finals MVP, if he’s able to sacrifice for the greater good, you got to look at that. You got to strongly consider that.”

RELATED:

Carmelo Anthony Says Thunder Are ‘Pissed Off’ About Start to Season