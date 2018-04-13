Ty Lawson Signs With Wizards For Playoffs

After finishing his season in China, Ty Lawson has signed with the Washington Wizards for the NBA playoffs.

Lawson, a DC native, averaged 25.5 points and 6.5 assists with Shandong of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Per Wizards press release:

The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed free agent guard Ty Lawson. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Ty’s experience and ability will give us extra depth in the backcourt during the playoffs,” said Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld. “He’s a veteran player who can score and distribute while bringing additional postseason experience.”

