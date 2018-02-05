Vince Carter Told Dennis Smith Jr. To ‘Go Out And Win’ Dunk Contest

by Alex Squadron February 05, 2018

With the dunk contest coming up, rookie participant Dennis Smith Jr. got a little extra motivation from one of the greatest to ever appear in the event:

Carter put on an incredible show back in 2000 when he was a youngster like DSJ:

The athletic Smith Jr. will face tough competition in Larry Nance Jr., Victor Oladipo, and Donovan Mitchell.

