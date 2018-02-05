Vince Carter Told Dennis Smith Jr. To ‘Go Out And Win’ Dunk Contest

With the dunk contest coming up, rookie participant Dennis Smith Jr. got a little extra motivation from one of the greatest to ever appear in the event:

Dennis Smith Jr. says Vince Carter told him to “go out and win it” before the dunk contest All-Star Weekend. Carter’s nod meant a lot to the rookie. Smith Jr. says he has a dunk he’s never done before that he’ll break out that night. — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) February 5, 2018

Carter put on an incredible show back in 2000 when he was a youngster like DSJ:

The athletic Smith Jr. will face tough competition in Larry Nance Jr., Victor Oladipo, and Donovan Mitchell.

