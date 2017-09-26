The Warriors reportedly contacted Dwyane Wade about the possibility of signing in Golden State after Wade reached a buyout with the Bulls.

According to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, the Warriors could only offer limited playing time, which didn’t appeal to Wade.

He’s expected to sign with the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the Warriors placed a call of their own to Wade’s camp to express interest in his services, a source told HoopsHype. The talks were brief because it was unclear what role Wade would play with Golden State. Throughout his decision-making process, Wade made it clear to interested teams that he wants to play significant minutes on a contender. The Warriors weren’t clear about his playing time, so both parties moved on. Golden State, which has 15 guaranteed players under contract, had to know landing Wade was unlikely, but they did their due diligence. If Wade surprised them and signed, they would’ve added a future Hall of Famer to an already loaded roster and – perhaps more importantly – kept him away from their rival Cavs.

