Report: Warriors Could Reshuffle Roster If Team Falls Short in Playoffs

by April 13, 2018
2,804
warriors reshuffle roster

The Warriors front office could aggressively reshuffle the roster if the team falls short of expectations in the playoffs, according to The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater.

Speaking to Slater about a possible roster shake-up, Draymond Green issued a warning to Golden State execs: “You may never get that opportunity back again.”

“I think there’s more unknown anywhere when you don’t win — whether you got the 30th highest payroll in the league or the highest,” Draymond Green told The Athletic. “But I don’t think about that. It’s on them.” […]

Green delivered a warning.

“To think you are going to win a championship every year is unrealistic,” Green told The Athletic. “We all say the Spurs is the model franchise of the last 20, 25 years, right? Most people would say that.

“Well, they’ve never won back-to-back. Yet, the guys who won a championship, other than the guys who have retired, are still there. So you can fool yourself and think, ‘Oh, we didn’t win it this year, time to break it up,’ and you may never get that opportunity back again.”

RELATED:
Report: West Coaches, Execs Don’t Fear Warriors Without Stephen Curry

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

James Harden Still Thinks About Playing in OKC

8 hours ago
8,087
Music

JaVale McGee Released an Album

9 hours ago
738
NBA

Kevin Durant: Warriors’ Injuries ‘Killed the Morale a Bit’

10 hours ago
783
execs coaches warriors stephen curry
NBA

Report: West Coaches, Execs Don’t Fear Warriors Without Stephen Curry

2 days ago
11,535
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant to Opt-Out and Re-Sign With Golden State

2 days ago
2,276
donovan mitchell draymond green rookie of the year
NBA

Draymond Green Picks Donovan Mitchell For Rookie of the Year

3 days ago
16,413

TRENDING


Most Recent
kevin porter jr damian lillard

Kevin Porter Jr Impresses Damian Lillard at Nike Hoop Summit Scrimmage

24 mins ago
91
warriors reshuffle roster

Report: Warriors Could Reshuffle Roster If Team Falls Short in Playoffs

1 hour ago
2,804
ty lawson wizards

Ty Lawson Signs With Wizards For Playoffs

2 hours ago
222

Kobe Bryant’s Dream 1-on-1 Matchup: 1991 Michael Jordan

2 hours ago
527
stephen curry second round

Report: Stephen Curry Targeting Return in Second Round

3 hours ago
282