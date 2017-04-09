DeMar DeRozan put on a show Sunday, dropping 35 points on 11/15 shooting in a 110-97 victory over the Knicks. He became the first visiting player since Allen Iverson in 2005-06 with multiple 35-point games at MSG in a season. Congrats, DeMar!

Peep the highlights below.

