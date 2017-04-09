DeMar DeRozan put on a show Sunday, dropping 35 points on 11/15 shooting in a 110-97 victory over the Knicks. He became the first visiting player since Allen Iverson in 2005-06 with multiple 35-point games at MSG in a season. Congrats, DeMar!

Peep the highlights below.

.@DeMar_DeRozan drops 35 points in 29 min as the @Raptors beat the Knicks to clinch the No. 3 seed in East. pic.twitter.com/nLKLeOGw9E — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 9, 2017

