The Pistons-Raptors game looked over. Trailing by 16 entering the 4th quarter on the road, Detroit didn’t seem to stand a chance.

But they stuck with it, eventually fighting their way back. Then it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21p) time. The sharpshooter scored the last five points of the game, including the game-winning trey from the corner. Peep it below:

DeMar DeRozan had a chance to take the hero role away from KCP, but could not convert his final shot attempt. He believed he was fouled on the play.

Thoughts?