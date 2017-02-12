The Pistons-Raptors game looked over. Trailing by 16 entering the 4th quarter on the road, Detroit didn’t seem to stand a chance.

But they stuck with it, eventually fighting their way back. Then it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21p) time. The sharpshooter scored the last five points of the game, including the game-winning trey from the corner. Peep it below:

The comeback is complete ✔️ Caldwell-Pope (21 PTS) drills the 3 for the @DetroitPistons & they defeat the @Raptors on the road, 102-101 pic.twitter.com/yEdXfoWGDE — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2017

DeMar DeRozan had a chance to take the hero role away from KCP, but could not convert his final shot attempt. He believed he was fouled on the play.

DeMar DeRozan goes off on official after missing game-winning shot attempt. pic.twitter.com/TjMTvwIGrZ — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 13, 2017

