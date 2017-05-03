Isaiah Thomas delivered a virtuoso performance in Boston’s 129-119 Game 2 win on Tuesday, scoring 29 of his playoff career-high 53 points in the fourth quarter and OT.

The feat was amplified by the fact that Thomas played through the pain of dental surgery after having a tooth knocked out two days earlier, and that it was his late sister Chyna‘s birthday.

Today at Cavs practice, LeBron James got visibly emotional when asked about Thomas’ 53-point night.

“He’s very special. A special guy. A special talent. Unique talent. “Yesterday being his sister’s birthday, I believe she was looking down on him and giving him everything and more. “There was no way he was going to get tired last night. I saw that watching the game. She was looking down on him and giving him extra motivation, any little touch, any little spring.”

After the game, Thomas dedicated the performance to his sister.

“She would have been 23 today. Everything I do is for her. And she’s watching over me, so that’s all her,” he said.

