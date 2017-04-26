The Russell Westbrook vs. Patrick Beverley rivalry continues.

With OKC fighting to keep their season alive, Game 5 on Tuesday night was an intense one. In the fourth quarter, things got chippy between Russ and Beverley:

Russ and Beverley 👀 pic.twitter.com/QYZPFkFH5b — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017

The Brodie finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, on 15/34 from the field, but Houston secured the 105-99 victory to advance to the second round.

In their postgame press conferences, both players talked smack when asked about the minor scuffle:

Beverley talks defending Russ 👀 pic.twitter.com/luZSOMePiz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017

Russ fires back at Beverley: “He was talking about he’s first team All-Defense…maybe he was dreaming” pic.twitter.com/DJ5ch8hE1S — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017

The beef is real.

