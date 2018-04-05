Will Barton On Free Agency: I Want To Be Where I Can ‘Have A Bigger Role’

After reportedly turning down a four-year, $42 million extension last summer, Nuggets guard Will Barton will hit unrestricted free agency in 2018.

And the talented sixth man, who is averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, wants to be somewhere he can play a bigger role, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

“I think the biggest things I’m looking for is respect, honesty and a team that’s going to be real aggressive and show that they really want me,” Barton said. “I want to be where I can be able to showcase my entire game on a regular basis, somewhere they really believe in me and are ready for me to have a bigger role.”

Barton added that he would ideally like to stay with the Nuggets – the team that gave him the opportunity he lacked early on:

“I love Denver. I really want to stay with the Nuggets. This is where I got my shot, and I’m so thankful.”

The 27-year-old has come off the bench for almost his entire NBA career. He told Haynes: “I’m a starter. No doubt about it. No question in my mind.”

Which teams could really use Barton?

