With Aaron Gordon reportedly returning for a Dunk Contest encore, the stage was set for an epic rematch with two-time defending champ Zach LaVine.

No such luck.

LaVine will decline his chance at a threepeat, according to according to Basketball Insiders.

Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine won't compete in the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 25, 2017

Back in November, LaVine looked in prime dunk contest form, when he pulled off a 360 free-throw line dunk with apparent ease.

LaVine is playing 37.1 minutes per game—third in the NBA—and had hinted at using the All-Star break to rest while on a December podcast with Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

RELATED:

WATCH: Zach LaVine With 360-Degree Free-Throw Line Dunk

Zach LaVine Drops Career-Best 40 Points