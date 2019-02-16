Post Up: Hamidou Diallo Caps Off Electric All-Star Saturday

Taco Bell Skills Challenge
First-time Skills Challenge competitor Jayson Tatum defeated Trae Young with a halfcourt shot in the final round.
Tatum knocked off Mike Conley and Nikola Jokic en route to the title.
JAYSON TATUM! Now this is how you win a Skills Challenge 🔥 #TacoBellSkills (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/sEhDTZvKnt
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2019
Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest
Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris edged out Stephen Curry to win the Three-Point Contest.
Harris scored 26 points in the final round to follow up his 25 points in the first round.
Joe Harris is the Three-Point Contest winner! 🏆 Who predicted Joey Buckets? #MtnDew3PT (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/IzxCDUtkOs
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2019
AT&T Slam Dunk
All-Star Saturday night came to an epic close as Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo took home his first-ever Slam Dunk Contest crown.
Wearing a Superman “S” under his jersey, the 20-year-old from Queens solidified the win after throwing down a honey dip dunk OVER Shaquille O’Neal.
Check out all of the night’s dunks here.
SHEESH! Hami with the honey dip over SHAQ! #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/VodNYIwgBc
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2019