Post Up: Hamidou Diallo Caps Off Electric All-Star Saturday

by February 16, 2019
142
hamidou diallo all-star saturday post up

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

First-time Skills Challenge competitor Jayson Tatum defeated Trae Young with a halfcourt shot in the final round.

Tatum knocked off Mike Conley and Nikola Jokic en route to the title.

Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris edged out Stephen Curry to win the Three-Point Contest.

Harris scored 26 points in the final round to follow up his 25 points in the first round.

AT&T Slam Dunk

All-Star Saturday night came to an epic close as Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo took home his first-ever Slam Dunk Contest crown.

Wearing a Superman “S” under his jersey, the 20-year-old from Queens solidified the win after throwing down a honey dip dunk OVER Shaquille O’Neal.

Check out all of the night’s dunks here.

  
You Might Also Like
hamidou diallo slam dunk contest
NBA

Every Dunk from the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 💥

4 hours ago
377
joe harris three-point contest
NBA

Joe Harris Wins 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest 💦

5 hours ago
183
jayson tatum skills challenge
NBA

Jayson Tatum Wins 2019 NBA Skills Challenge

6 hours ago
192
NBA

Devin Booker Breaks All-Time NBA Three-Point Contest Record

12 months ago
3,202
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie Wins His First-Ever Taco Bell Skills Challenge

12 months ago
576
donovan mitchell aaron gordon dunk contest

Donovan Mitchell To Replace Aaron Gordon in 2018 Slam Dunk Contest

1 year ago
1,434

TRENDING


Most Recent
hamidou diallo all-star saturday post up

Post Up: Hamidou Diallo Caps Off Electric All-Star Saturday

3 hours ago
142
hamidou diallo slam dunk contest

Every Dunk from the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 💥

4 hours ago
377
joe harris three-point contest

Joe Harris Wins 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest 💦

5 hours ago
183
jayson tatum skills challenge

Jayson Tatum Wins 2019 NBA Skills Challenge

6 hours ago
192

NBA Announces Arrival of Basketball Africa League in 2020

12 hours ago
322