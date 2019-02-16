Post Up: Hamidou Diallo Caps Off Electric All-Star Saturday

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

First-time Skills Challenge competitor Jayson Tatum defeated Trae Young with a halfcourt shot in the final round.

Tatum knocked off Mike Conley and Nikola Jokic en route to the title.

JAYSON TATUM! Now this is how you win a Skills Challenge 🔥 #TacoBellSkills (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/sEhDTZvKnt — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2019

Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris edged out Stephen Curry to win the Three-Point Contest.

Harris scored 26 points in the final round to follow up his 25 points in the first round.

AT&T Slam Dunk

All-Star Saturday night came to an epic close as Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo took home his first-ever Slam Dunk Contest crown.

Wearing a Superman “S” under his jersey, the 20-year-old from Queens solidified the win after throwing down a honey dip dunk OVER Shaquille O’Neal.

