Report: Zaza Pachulia Will Not Face Discipline For Fall on Russell Westbrook

by February 26, 2018
553
zaza pachulia russell westbrook

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia reportedly won’t be disciplined for falling on Russell Westbrook‘s leg during the Warriors’ 112-80 win over OKC on Saturday.

According to the Washington Post‘s Tim Bontemps, Pachulia is available to play against the Knicks on Monday.

Westbrook told reporters that Pachulia intentionally tried to injure him.

Zaza, on the other hand, claimed that Nick Young’s foot was caught behind his knee, pulling him down.

RELATED:
Zaza Pachulia Says He Didn’t Intentionally Fall on Russell Westbrook

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving Calls Out Zaza Pachulia for Dirty Play

9 hours ago
2,720
Zaza Pachulia
NBA

Zaza Pachulia Says He Didn’t Intentionally Fall on Russell Westbrook

1 day ago
14,205
NBA

Post Up: Warriors Crush Thunder, Dame Lillard Hits Winner in Phoenix

2 days ago
1,460
NBA

Post Up: Brodie At The Buzzer

4 days ago
1,182
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Post Up: Rivalry Time

3 weeks ago
1,215
paul george real brotherhood carmelo anthony russell westbrook
NBA

Paul George: ‘I’ve Built A Real Brotherhood’ With Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony

3 weeks ago
6,145

TRENDING