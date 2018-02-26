Report: Zaza Pachulia Will Not Face Discipline For Fall on Russell Westbrook

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia reportedly won’t be disciplined for falling on Russell Westbrook‘s leg during the Warriors’ 112-80 win over OKC on Saturday.

According to the Washington Post‘s Tim Bontemps, Pachulia is available to play against the Knicks on Monday.

For those hoping/wondering/expecting the NBA to discipline Zaza Pachulia in the wake of Saturday's incident with Russell Westbrook, I can report the NBA will not be taking any action against him. Pachulia and the Warriors play the Knicks at MSG tonight. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 26, 2018

Westbrook told reporters that Pachulia intentionally tried to injure him.

Zaza, on the other hand, claimed that Nick Young’s foot was caught behind his knee, pulling him down.

RELATED:

Zaza Pachulia Says He Didn’t Intentionally Fall on Russell Westbrook