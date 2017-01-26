On Thursday night, the NBA announced the 14 players that the League’s coaches voted to be 2017 All-Stars.

Joining the Western Conference squad is Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol and first-timers DeAndre Jordan and Gordon Hayward.

For the Eastern Conference, John Wall, Isaiah Thomas, Paul Millsap, Kevin Love, Paul George, Kyle Lowry and first-timer Kemba Walker made it.

Snubs include Joel Embiid, who averages nearly 20 points a game, Damian Lillard, two-time All-Star currently averaging a career-best 26 points each night, and perennial All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. It’s the first time since 2004 that neither Anthony or Wade has made the team.

Filling out the All-Star Game rosters are Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis for the West, and Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the East. All-Star Weekend runs from February 17-19 in New Orleans. The 66th NBA All-Star Game tips at 8 pm EST.

Did the fans, media, players and coaches get it right?