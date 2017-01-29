Tempers flared in Chicago last week after Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler put their teammates on blast following a loss to the Hawks. The tirade lead to an Instagram post by Rajon Rondo that criticized the way Wade and Butler handle their leadership responsibilities in the locker room. On Saturday, Taj Gibson revealed that the younger players on the Bulls roster want DWade to practice more often and the issue came up during a team meeting on Friday.

“That’s one of the things in the meeting: Young guys just want a little bit more from him,” Gibson said, noting that Wade practiced Saturday. “And he brung it today. He pushed the young guys. And that’s a sign that that meeting did a little something.

“It’s all about positive. We’re not trying to have any negative aspects, anything like that. We got everybody against us right now. The only people who are going to help us out of this is ourselves. And we understand that. And [executive VP John Paxson] said it in the meeting yesterday, too.”

Wade, who is 35 years old, has had his practice schedule and minutes per game monitored throughout the season. Fred Hoiberg came out and said that Wade has been practicing regularly over the past few weeks:

“As far as practice today, Wade has been practicing,” Hoiberg said Saturday. “He’s been practicing the last couple weeks pretty much every day that we’ve had off. He’s been a good influence, I think, for the young guys.”

