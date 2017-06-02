Chris Bosh has had a long and winding path since February 2015, when doctors discovered a blood clot in his lungs. It was the first part of a terrifying saga that’s caused Bosh to miss most of the last three seasons. Since that initial scare in 2015, Bosh and the Miami Heat have been at odds, with the team afraid to put the two-time champ on the floor. He’s remained positive throughout it all, learning how to play guitar and staying close to the game as an analyst for TNT.

Today an NBA doctor has ruled that Bosh’s blood clots, in his lungs and legs, are too severe to play with. According to multiple reports, Bosh’s career is most likely over. The Heat will be allowed to clear his $38 million salary from their books. The split was reportedly “amicable.”

Bosh’s last game was February 9, 2016, when he scored 18 points in a loss against the Spurs. Bosh, the fifth pick in the 2003 draft, won two championships with the Heat, was an 11-time All-Star and an Olympic champ. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 893 career games. Reports say that he’ll continue to pursue a comeback.

We truly hope to see him back out there.

