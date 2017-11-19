Donald Trump has taken to Twitter once again to respond to LaVar Ball’s comments about the his role in getting the UCLA freshmen back to America.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

LaVar, in an interview with ESPN, was asked about how Trump helped to get LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley out of Chinese police custody.

“Who?” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

The three UCLA players were arrested for shoplifting in Hangzhou, China nearly two weeks ago. At a press conference last week, each of the players thanked the United States government and Trump for their involvement in getting them back home.

Related

LeBron James Blasts Donald Trump