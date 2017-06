Giannis Antetokounmpo upped his scoring by six full points in 2016-17. He averaged a career-high in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, going for 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 52%. He also made his first All-Star Game.

Giannis was really out there, pulling off gravity-defying dunks and leading the Bucks to the playoffs.

