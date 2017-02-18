New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis beat Gordon Hayward in the finals to win the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Competition. Porzingis defeated DeMarcus Cousins and Nicola Jokic in his bracket to advance to the finals. It marks the second straight year a player from the big man side of the bracket has won the award. Karl-Anthony Towns won it last year in Toronto.

Porzingis has had two successful showings during All-Star Weekend. Along with the Skills Competition victory, KP also scored 24 points and grabbed 10 boards to help lead Team World to a 150-141 win over Team USA in the Rising Stars game.

