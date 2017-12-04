To say LaVar Ball has been outspoken to start the season would be an understatement. The now famous father has had a verbal spat with Donald Trump, and, more recently, was critical of both Luke Walton and Julius Randle following the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Warriors.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Lakers will enforce “an existing policy” that will prevent members of the media to interview family and friends of players after games. Employees at Staples Center reportedly view the enforcement of the policy as the “LaVar Ball rule.”

More from ESPN:

“It’s not a new policy; it’s an existing policy,” a team spokesperson told ESPN. “There has been more media presence in that area than before. That section is strictly for family and guests of players. It’s a privacy concern.” LaVar Ball, the father of Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, is also not permitted to do interviews on the court, something he did on opening night after the LA Clippers defeated the Lakers 108-92. The league’s rule is that an individual must be credentialed in order to enter onto the court. LaVar Ball hasn’t done an on-court interview since.

Related

LaVar Ball: Stephen Curry Not Better Than Lonzo Ball