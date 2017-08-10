LeBron James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, are working with HBO to develop a new comedy show that is centered at a sneaker store.

The still-untitled half-hour show will take place outside of Los Angeles and revolve around two best friends and their attempted to climb to the top of the sneaker industry. Deadline is reporting that the show will be written by Shawn Wines (High Maintenance) and Lemon Andersen (She’s Gotta Have It).

James has already produced Survivor’s Remorse, a comedy on STARZ and The Wall, a gameshow on NBC. According to Deadline, the sneaker store show “hails from Warner Bros. TV and stems from SpringHill’s multi-year movie, TV and digital deal with Warner Bros.”

James appeared in Trainwreck as himself in 2015 and is currently producing a documentary about Muhammad Ali. Stay tuned for more info about the upcoming comedy on HBO.

James, a lifelong Nike athlete, has had four different sneakers release this year. He’s been the face of the Swoosh’s basketball division since he signed a $90 million contract straight out of high school in 2003.

