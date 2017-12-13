LiAngelo Ball says he wouldn’t have thanked Donald Trump for helping him return to the United States if UCLA hadn’t told him to.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, LiAngelo said Trump wasn’t part of his original speech (starting at 25:44):

Did it hurt to have to apologize to Trump?

LiAngelo: “They wanted to hear that, and [Trump] tweeted about it before my speech, so I had to add him in right before I gave it.”

Did the school make you do that?

LiAngelo: “I wrote my original speech, and I had to put his part in there in the morning before I went.”

Did you do it because Trump tweeted about it?

LiAngelo: “My school wanted to hear it too. Before I went up there, it was like, ‘You got to thank him.’ So I just threw him in there real quick before I gave my speech.”

If you knew you were going to Lithuania, would you have thanked him?

LiAngelo: “No. If they didn’t tell me to do it, it wouldn’t have been in there.”