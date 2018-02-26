Report: Pelicans Signing Emeka Okafor For Remainder Of Season

Veteran big man and former No. 2 overall pick Emeka Okafor is signing with the New Orleans Pelicans for the remainder of the season, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Emeka Okafor is signing with New Orleans for the remainder of the season today. The former No. 2 pick has averaged 6.3 rebounds and two blocks in six games back in NBA since injuries sidelined him in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2018

Okafor’s second 10-day contract ended Sunday, and the 35-year-old will now ink a guaranteed deal to finish the year.

With All-Star DeMarcus Cousins sidelined by a torn Achilles tendon, Okafor has emerged as a starter. Through six games, he is averaging 3.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks.

