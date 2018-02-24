Shaq’s Son Shareef O’Neal Decommits From Arizona

by February 24, 2018
6,490

After reports of corruption within the program surfaced, Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal announced on Twitter that he is decommitting from Arizona and opening up his recruitment:

O’Neal is listed as the No. 29 recruit in the Class of 2018.

Wildcats head coach Sean Miller, who will not be with the team on Saturday when they visit Oregon, was apparently aware of a $100,000 payment to DeAndre Ayton in order to ensure his signing, according to ESPN.

