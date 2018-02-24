Shaq’s Son Shareef O’Neal Decommits From Arizona

After reports of corruption within the program surfaced, Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal announced on Twitter that he is decommitting from Arizona and opening up his recruitment:

At this time I’m am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team.I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it’s in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year. — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018

I wanted to send a personal thank you to coach miller , coach romar , coach phelps , and all the Arizona staff and fans for all the support they’ve shown my family and I. — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018

O’Neal is listed as the No. 29 recruit in the Class of 2018.

Wildcats head coach Sean Miller, who will not be with the team on Saturday when they visit Oregon, was apparently aware of a $100,000 payment to DeAndre Ayton in order to ensure his signing, according to ESPN.

