The reserves for the WNBA’s 2017 All-Star Game are headlined by hometown host Breanna Stewart, making her first All-Star appearance.

The rest of the Western Conference reserves are Seimone Augustus, Chelsea Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner, who will miss the game with injuries to her ankle and knee.

The Eastern Conference reserves are Layshia Clarendon, Stefanie Dolson, Candice Dupree, Allie Quigley, Alyssa Thomas and Elizabeth Williams.

Along with three first-time All-Star starters, Stewart, Clarendon, Gray, Quigley, Thomas and Williams have all made it for their first time.

The reserves were selected by the W’s coaches.

During halftime of Saturday afternoon’s game, five players will compete in the first WNBA three-point contest in eight years.

Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Sugar Rodgers, Quigley and Jasmine Thomas will shoot for the three-point title.

The ASG tips off at 3:30 ET on ABC on Saturday, July 22.

