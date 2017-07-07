Fans flooded the Venice Beach boardwalk on July 4th weekend to catch the fifth week of Venice Basketball League action.

Defending champion and undefeated NovaStars maintained their perfect record with a 77-64 win over The Panda’s Friend. It was a tight game in the first half when No Fear threw a perfect lob to Tristan “King Hustle” Wilson on a 2-on-1 fast-break for the slam to get his team rolling. No Fear racked up 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 15 dimes and King Hustle dropped 33 to secure his 5th straight player of the game honors.

Project Backboard defeated El Crew 80-52 in the only blowout of the afternoon, as player of the game Ryan Nitz finished with 30 points and 12 boards. Meanwhile, Most Hated Players notched a victory highlighted by a baseline drive and one-handed flush by Chosen One, and Hub Select also took care of business and got a W.

Stick with SLAM throughout the summer to see if any VBL squad can catch up to NovaStars.

Photos courtesy of Jeremy Renault, Venice Basketball League