Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has been named the 2017 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the WNBA announced today.

Fowles received 35 of 40 first-place votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The 10-year veteran earned her first MVP award, and becomes the second Lynx player to win the award (Maya Moore, 2014).

2017 WNBA MVP VOTING (Total Points)

1. Sylvia Fowles (385)

2. Tina Charles (199)

3. Candace Parker (132)

4. Nneka Ogwumike (89)

5. Jonquel Jones (88)

6. Brittney Griner (82)

Other players receiving votes (total points): Elena Delle Donne (11),

Maya Moore (9), Skylar Diggins-Smith (7), Breanna Stewart (2), Courtney Vandersloot (2), Diana Taurasi (1)

