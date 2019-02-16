Anthony Davis Says Celtics Are on List of Preferred Trade Destinations

by February 16, 2019
401

Anthony Davis revealed at All-Star Media Day that the Boston Celtics are indeed on his list of preferred trade destinations.

This news comes as a bombshell, because for the past few weeks there have been numerous reports from reputable outlets stating that the Celtics were not on Davis’ list. After failing to get traded out of New Orleans before the NBA trade deadline, Davis must now wait until the summer to be moved.

The Celtics have long been rumored to envy Davis, but they were unable to trade for him earlier this year due to a CBA quirk preventing two players (Davis and incumbent Celtic Kyrie Irving) signed to “Rose Rule” extensions to be on the same team.

But since Irving is an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Celtics have the assets and flexibility to make a competitive offer for the Brow.

The other teams reportedly on Davis’ list include the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and New York Knicks.

Davis is having another excellent season on the court, averaging 28.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 50.8% from the field.

RELATED:
Alvin Gentry Calls The Anthony Davis Saga A ‘Dumpster Fire’

 
