Jordan 1 heads, the “Fearless” AJ1 is now available on StockX.

As part of the “Fearless Ones” Collection, this AJ1 pays homage to UNC and Chicago, the sneaker features a patent leather upper with half Carolina Blue, Bulls red, a white midsole and red along the bottoms. The famous “Nike Air” is also featured on the tongue.

The Price Premium (over original retail price) is currently at 118.1% with an average sale price of $354.

