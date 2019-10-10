The ‘Travis Scott’ AJVI is Now Live on StockX

The “Travis Scott” Jordan VI is now available on StockX.

La Flame’s latest collab with Jordan Brand features an Olive upper, black along the tongue, red Jumpman and on the pull tab and an icy bottom that makes the VIs that much better. A first for the VIs are the cargo pockets placed on each side of the sneaker.

When it comes to all of Scott’s shoes – “Cactus Jack” AJIV, AJI low and high, and his friends-and-family IVs – where does his latest collab rank?

The VIs price premium (over original retail price) is at 400.0% and has an average sale price of $1,232. To avoid any L’s on release day, hit StockX to grab your pair early.