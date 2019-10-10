The ‘Travis Scott’ AJVI is Now Live on StockX

by October 10, 2019
93

MOST RECENT

The “Travis Scott” Jordan VI is now available on StockX.

La Flame’s latest collab with Jordan Brand features an Olive upper, black along the tongue, red Jumpman and on the pull tab and an icy bottom that makes the VIs that much better. A first for the VIs are the cargo pockets placed on each side of the sneaker.

When it comes to all of Scott’s shoes – “Cactus Jack” AJIV, AJI low and high, and his friends-and-family IVs – where does his latest collab rank?

The VIs price premium (over original retail price) is at 400.0% and has an average sale price of $1,232. To avoid any L’s on release day, hit StockX to grab your pair early.

 
You Might Also Like

The ‘White Grey’ & ‘Black Grey’ Nike Sacai Blazer is Now Live on StockX

1 day ago
256

The “Gym Red” AJIX is Now Live on StockX

6 days ago
216

The ‘First Class Flight’ Jordan 1 is Now Live on StockX

2 weeks ago
326

StockX Offers ‘Buy to Win’ Promotion for Two Pairs of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

2 weeks ago
412

The ‘Citrin’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

3 weeks ago
3,823

The ‘Cloud White’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

3 weeks ago
3,729

TRENDING


Most Recent
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

Probable Starting Point Of $18M In Domantas Sabonis Extension Talks

35 mins ago
96
Nick Van Exel of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Hire Nick Van Exel As Scout

1 hour ago
50

The ‘Travis Scott’ AJVI is Now Live on StockX

2 hours ago
93

Bronny is a YOUNG KING 👑 LeBron James Jr Summer Highlights Pt. 1

2 hours ago
68
Adam Silver

Report: Front Offices Consider Possibility Of Salary Cap Dropping

2 hours ago
249

Lou Williams Joins Ownership Group for A3C Festival & Conference

4 hours ago
199