The ‘White Grey’ & ‘Black Grey’ Nike Sacai Blazer is Now Live on StockX...

The latest colorways – “White Grey” and “Black Grey” – of the Nike Sacai Blazers are now available on StockX.

Japan-based brand Sacai and the Swoosh have been a great 1-2 punch this whole year. The two new colors are the latest release after the “Black Legend Blue” and “Yellow Red” pairs.

“White Grey” features a white base with different hues of grey along the swooshes and a deconstructing layering tongue to give it that vintage feel.

The “Black Grey” pair has a black base with an overlapping black swoosh. Grey is featured on another swoosh as well as the toe cap and a lining that goes to the upper of the shoe.

Currently, the price premium (over original retail price) for the “White Grey” is 121.4% with an average sale price of $405 while the “White Black” is at price premium of 185.7% with an average sale price of $440.

Hit StockX to cop your pairs.