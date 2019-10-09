The ‘White Grey’ & ‘Black Grey’ Nike Sacai Blazer is Now Live on StockX

by October 09, 2019
44

MOST RECENT

The latest colorways – “White Grey” and “Black Grey” – of the Nike Sacai Blazers are now available on StockX.

Japan-based brand Sacai and the Swoosh have been a great 1-2 punch this whole year. The two new colors are the latest release after the “Black Legend Blue” and “Yellow Red” pairs.

“White Grey” features a white base with different hues of grey along the swooshes and a deconstructing layering tongue to give it that vintage feel.

The “Black Grey” pair has a black base with an overlapping black swoosh. Grey is featured on another swoosh as well as the toe cap and a lining that goes to the upper of the shoe.

Currently, the price premium (over original retail price) for the “White Grey” is 121.4% with an average sale price of $405 while the “White Black” is at price premium of 185.7% with an average sale price of $440.

Hit StockX to cop your pairs.

You Might Also Like

The “Gym Red” AJIX is Now Live on StockX

5 days ago
211

The ‘First Class Flight’ Jordan 1 is Now Live on StockX

2 weeks ago
325

StockX Offers ‘Buy to Win’ Promotion for Two Pairs of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

2 weeks ago
410

The ‘Citrin’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

2 weeks ago
3,816

The ‘Cloud White’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

3 weeks ago
3,724

The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

3 weeks ago
2,419

TRENDING


Most Recent

BEST Middle Schoolers in the Country? MSHTV Camp Top Plays 🔥

20 mins ago
8

The ‘White Grey’ & ‘Black Grey’ Nike Sacai Blazer is Now Live on StockX...

55 mins ago
44
Harry Giles of the Sacramento Kings

Harry Giles To Remain Sidelined With Knee Soreness

2 hours ago
146
NBA in China

Uncertainty Over Thursday’s Preseason Game In China

4 hours ago
310

Andre Drummond: ‘No Player Should Feel Like They’re Not a Max Player’

8 hours ago
537

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bucks Out to Prove 60-Win Season No Fluke

8 hours ago
1,251