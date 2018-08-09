Fans don’t have to wait until the 2020 Olympics to watch high-level 3×3 basketball — 3BALL USA is bringing together the world’s top teams to compete in Milpitas, California from August 17 to 19 for a $50,000 cash prize.

In addition to having the world’s top-ranked team, Novi Sad Serbia, participate, the North America and Asia top squads (All America and Sina China) are joining the 10-team competitor field, too.

“We are elated to have such a strong international field in our first event, with some of the most exciting and talented 3×3 players on the planet coming to the Bay Area,” said 3BALL USA founder and CEO Michael Wranovics, per the press release. “Many of the players we’ll see in this tournament are likely to be on the world stage when 3×3 makes its Olympic debut in 2020, and having them together to compete on the same court is a strong testament to what we’re creating with 3BALL.”

The tournament will abide by the same rules that will be used when 3×3 basketball makes its Olympics debut in Tokyo.

The entire event will be streamed live on Twitch and local fans can purchase tickets at www.3ballusa.com.

RELATED: 3BALL USA to Launch First Post-Collegiate 3×3 Basketball Tournament