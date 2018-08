Fans don’t have to wait until the 2020 Olympics to watch high-level 3×3 basketball — 3BALL USA is bringing together the world’s top teams to compete in Milpitas, California from August 17 to 19 for a $50,000 cash prize.

In addition to having the world’s top-ranked team, Novi Sad Serbia, participate, the North America and Asia top squads (All America and Sina China) are joining the 10-team competitor field, too.

β€œWe are elated to have such a strong international field in our first event, with some of the most exciting and talented 3×3 players on the planet coming to the Bay Area,” said 3BALL USA founder and CEO Michael Wranovics, per the press release.Β β€œMany of the players we’ll see in this tournament are likely to be on the world stage when 3×3 makes its Olympic debut in 2020, and having them together to compete on the same court is a strong testament to what we’re creating with 3BALL.”

The tournament will abide by the same rules that will be used when 3×3 basketball makes its Olympics debut in Tokyo.

The entire event will be streamed live on Twitch and local fans can purchase tickets atΒ www.3ballusa.com.

