SLAM Presents the Top 100 College Players of All Time Is Out Now 🚨

by February 25, 2019
35

GRAB YOUR COPY OF SLAM PRESENTS THE GREATEST COLLEGE PLAYERS OF ALL TIME HERE.

Michigan State’s Magic Johnson or Indiana State’s Larry Bird? Texas’ Kevin Durant or Davidson’s Stephen Curry? And where does Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson rank among the greats? We tackled all of these questions and more in our latest special issue: SLAM presents the Top 100 College Basketball Players of All Time.

There’s a ton of cool content from the mag on the way, but in the meantime, enjoy the beautiful cover below and go pick up a copy at your local newsstand or online here.

 
You Might Also Like

TRENDING


Most Recent

SLAM Presents the Top 100 College Players of All Time Is Out Now 🚨

20 mins ago
35

DOUBLE OVERTIME!? Jalen Lecque & Brewster vs. Vermont in HEATED BATTLE 🔥

1 hour ago
18

Cole Anthony and Oak Hill Win by 30 POINTS!? 👀

2 hours ago
36

BHM 2019: Remembering the Pioneering and Dominant New York Rens

3 hours ago
135

LeBron James: ‘We Gotta Kind of Get Out of Our Comfort Zone’

8 hours ago
1,113